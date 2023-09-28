BCMA re-elects Kabir as President for two years

28 September 2023

MD Alamgir Kabir has been re-elected as President of the Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association (BCMA) for 2023-24 and 2024-25 during the 22nd and 23rd AGMs held in Dhaka on 26 September.

He is sponsor director and vice chairman of MI Cement Factory Ltd and has over three decades of business experience in the trading and manufacturing sectors. At present, he is also chairman of GPH Ispat Ltd and MD of Crown Cement Concrete and Building Products Ltd.

In addition he holds directorships of Premier Cement Mills Ltd, Premier Power Generation Ltd, Crown Power Generation Ltd, Crown Polymer Bagging Ltd, Crown Mariners Ltd, Crown Transportation and Logistics Ltd, GPH Power Generation Ltd, GPH Ship Builders Ltd, GPH Engineers & Development Ltd, Jahangir & Others Ltd, Chittagong Capital Ltd, Indo Steel Re-Rolling Industries Ltd and actively participates in their management. He is also associated with some other limited companies trading with his brothers.

Similarly, Confidence Cement Ltd Vice Chairman, Imran Karim, and Diamond Cement Ltd MD, Abdul Khaleque Pervez, were also re-elected as the first and second vice-president of the BCMA.

Published under