UltraTech reports 16% YoY sales volume growth in 1QFY24

02 October 2023

UltraTech has announced Indian grey cement sales of 25.24Mt for the quarter ended 30 September 2023 (2QFY24). White cement sales over the same period came in at 0.42Mt giving a total sales volume for India of 25.66Mt for the quarter.

Grey cement sales overseas stood at 1.18Mt for the three-month period, taking total consolidated sales for UltraTech to 26.69 in the 2QFY24. This marks a 16 per cent increase on the 23.10Mt reported in the same quarter a year earlier, but is down 11 per cent from the 29.96Mt seen in the 1QFY24.

Grey cement sales in India in the 2QFY24 improved 15 per cent YoY from 21.86Mt in the 2QFY23 but fell 12 per cent QoQ from the 28.6Mt recorded in the 1QFY24. White cement sales in India were up 11 per cent YoY and advanced two per cent QoQ. Grey cement sales overseas saw a 22 per cent improvement YoY and a 13 per cent expansion QoQ.

