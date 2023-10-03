CEMEX and Star Cement collaborate to recycle concrete waste

CEMEX UAE, has signed a cooperation agreement with Star Cement Co LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of UltraTech Cement Ltd, India which aims to recycle concrete waste in the construction industry.

Through the partnership, the companies will deploy new solutions to manage and reuse concrete waste by using advanced and environmentally-safe practices. Furthermore, CEMEX will provide low-carbon by-products to Star Cement, helping it to reduce the carbon footprint of the built environment.

“We are keen to connect and work closely with partners that possess an equal sense of urgency in addressing the challenges of climate change,” commented Rafael Villalona, Country Director of CEMEX UAE. “This partnership is one of the many consistent steps that we, as CEMEX UAE, are taking towards our sustainability goals, and our Climate Action Program, 'Future in Action',” he added.

Ayman Attia, CEO of Star Cement, added: “We are delighted to collaborate with CEMEX UAE, as a part of our unwavering endeavour to accelerate progress on our sustainability goals, which includes improving waste management practices and enhancing the circular economy. We are fully committed to UltraTech’s goal to achieve net zero by 2050. We believe in the value that this partnership will bring to the Building Materials industry specifically and to the environment in general."

The partnership aligns with the UAE's 2050 vision to become a net zero nation and a global leader in sustainability. Both companies are committed to embracing innovative solutions that contribute to a greener future for the building materials industry in the Middle East.

