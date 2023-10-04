RHI Magnesita completes acquisition of P-D Refractories

04 October 2023

RHI Magnesita has completed the acquisition of the Germany, Czech Republic and Slovenia-based refractory businesses of the Preiss-Daimler Group (P-D Refractories). P-D Refractories is a producer of high quality alumina-based refractories for industrial applications in process industries, with a leading market position in the glass and aluminium sectors.

The product portfolio of P-D Refractories ranges from high-alumina specialties to bauxite, andalusite, silica, fireclay or magnesite bricks. In 2022, P-D Refractories recorded revenues of EUR171m. Through the acquisition, four production facilities (in Germany and the Czech Republic) and two raw material mines (in the Czech Republic and Slovenia) are added to the global production network of RHI Magnesita.

"The vertical integration of P-D Refractories represents a unique advantage and weaves seamlessly into RHI Magnesita’s existing production footprint in Europe. Substantial benefits are also expected through leveraging RHI Magnesita’s leading position in the field of recycling by integrating the company’s know-how into the operations of P-D Refractories. Additional considerable synergies are targeted through leveraging cross-selling opportunities, procurement efficiencies and streamlined logistics," RHI Magnesita said in a statement.

