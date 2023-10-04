Cementos Molins releases its 2022 integrated report

Cementos Molins has released its 2022 integrated report, which shows that the Spanish multinational cement producer has reduced its clinker factor to 71 per cent and GHG emissions fell by two per cent to 563kg CO 2/ t of cementitious product.



Commenting on the operating challenging environment, President, Juan Molins Amat, stated: “In 2022 we have had to live with high cost inflation and a very complex and uncertain market situation. These are the new territories that the aftermath of the pandemic has left us, along with the conflicts and geopolitical changes we are experiencing worldwide.

“Sustainability and innovation have been the main themes this year as a good example of our priorities. Capturing and storing CO 2 , as well as the manufacture of products with a lower carbon footprint are key objectives to be achieved as described in our Roadmap 2023.”

In economic terms, Molins managed to record positive results with a net profit of EUR112m, seven per cent more than in 2021. Sales grew to EUR1268m, an increase of 31 per cent YoY, and EBITDA rose to EUR276m, up 14 per cent more than the previous year.

Cementos Molins CEO, Julio Rodríguez, added: “Despite the highly complex and uncertain global economic and geopolitical environment, throughout 2022 we have provided further proof of the strength of our business model. Proof of this is that we have expanded our geographical exposure with milestones such as the launch of a new calcium aluminate cement plant project in the United States, our introduction to the concrete business in Colombia and the development of our new aggregates plant in Bangladesh. We have also been able to complete the integration of the major acquisitions carried out last year, such as Pretersa-Prenavisa, Calucem, as well as the acquisition of the aggregates and concrete business of Heidelberg Materials in Catalonia.

“In short, a new step forward that has enabled us to achieve the objectives of the 2020-23 Strategic Plan one year ahead of schedule. It is worth highlighting that during this year, sustainability has been given absolute priority as a fundamental strategic objective of Cementos Molins. For this reason, in 2022 we officially launched the Sustainability Roadmap 2030. This document has become the roadmap to guide us day by day on our journey to reduce CO 2 emissions by 20 per cent by 2030 and deliver carbon neutral concrete by 2050, while prioritising the health and safety of our employees and driving the circular economy and the development of the communities and environments where we operate. This year, we have once again renewed Cementos Molins’ commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and its 10 principles.”

Download Cementos Molins 2022 Integrated Report (English).

