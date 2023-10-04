First Graphene reports positive results from graphene-enhanced cement trials

04 October 2023

First Graphene has announced positive results from the initial phase of the company’s graphene-enhanced cement trials in the UK. Approximately 600t of graphene-enhanced cement was produced at the UK's largest cement processing facility, operated by Breedon Cement. Graphene was consistently dosed and dispersed into a cement grinding mill using standard process equipment.

It was reported that during the production trials, the PureGRAPH® enhanced grinding aid performed adeptly, maintaining a consistent and highly stable feed. The operating conditions remained unchanged during the dispersion of graphene, and the cement produced conformed with Breedon’s strict quality control parameters.

Initial results show up to a 10 per cent increase in early-stage cement compressive strength compared to an equivalent control. The trials were conducted on a CEM II cement, which has a reduced clinker factor compared to CEM I. The lower clinker factor is an enabler to an approximately 15 per cent reduction in CO 2 emissions associated with cement production.

These initial results validate the scientific theory underpinning the improvements associated with the use of graphene as a value-adding additive in the cement industry, whilst also demonstrating the viability of producing industrial scale volumes with minimal disruption and costs associated with modifications at a live production facility.

The trial also demonstrates graphene-enhanced cement can be supplied using existing infrastructure and facilities and, when used in construction settings, no additional equipment or training is required for the applicators.

The graphene-enhanced cement was used to create a temporary wheel washing facility at a major infrastructure project that is being delivered by project partner, Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, on behalf of a UK Government company.



Read ICR's interview with First Graphene in October's issue of ICR and online at CemNet.

Published under