Titan America wins five awards at ConcreteWorks 2023

05 October 2023

Titan America picked up five awards at the National Ready Mix Concrete Association (NRMCA)'s ConcreteWorks 2023 event held in Nashville this week. The company was recognised for its safety, energy efficiency, innovative technologies, and quality.

Titan's Pennsuco facility in Medley, Florida, won the award in the innovative technologies category in the Portland Cement Association (PCA)'s 2023 Energy & Environment Awards in recognition of its use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in a variety of production applications.

“We have ridden the power of AI and ML beyond our initial expectations,” said Zaklina Stamboliska, vice president of cement manufacturing, Titan America. “Unlocking the data and the correlations between subtle findings have enhanced our managers' abilities to run the plant in cost and energy efficient ways with higher quality output while production reached record levels.”

Titan’s Roanoke Cement Company (RCC) was awarded the PCA’s Energy Efficiency Award for its Troutville plant, which has earned the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)'s ENERGY STAR certification 16 years in a row, performing in the top 25 per cent in the USA for energy efficiency and meeting the strict energy efficiency performance levels set by the EPA.

In the category of safety, the NRMCA named Scott Holcombe of S&W Ready Mix Co, LLC, a subsidiary of Titan America, as the recipient of its 7th Annual Safety Award. Mr Holcombe is plant manager for both the Murrells Inlet and Georgetown plants in South Carolina.

The final awards were the NRMCA Producer Excellence in Quality Awards, scooped by S&W Ready Mix Concrete and Titan Florida Concrete. This award is for concrete producers using best-in-class quality systems and initiatives as established by NRMCA's Research Education and Standards (RES) committee, including customer focus, materials management, testing and analysis, and mix design.

