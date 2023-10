Breedon delivery confirms commitment to Welsh growth

09 October 2023

Breedon Group has recently received its first cargo of dredged sand at its new wharfside at Associated British Port's Port of Cardiff in Wales, UK.

According to the company, this new lease agreement and Breedon’s extended presence at the Port of Cardiff is indicative of the group's continued support of the construction industry in Wales and Breedon’s strategic vision of further contributing to the region’s growth.

