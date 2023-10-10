Seven Rings Cement used to build new airport terminal in Bangladesh

10 October 2023

Seven Circle Bangladesh Ltd of Bangladesh announced that it supplied 333,000t of cement and approximately 1.27Mt of the aggregates for the newly-built terminal of Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, which Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated on 7 October.

Shun Shing Group of Hong Kong established Seven Circle Bangladesh Ltd to produce and market cement under the Seven Rings Cement brand. The first factory of Seven Rings Cement was established at Kaligong, Gazipur, Dhaka, under the name of Seven Circle Bangladesh Ltd.(SCBL) on the bank of the Shitalakha River, 38km from Dhaka. With its current production capacity of 1.9Mta, the plant serves the markets of Greater Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Cumilla.

The second factory of Seven Rings Cement (Shun Shing Group International) was established in 2014 in Labanchara, KDA Industrial Area, Khulna, under the name Shun Shing Cement Mills Ltd (SSCML) on the bank of Rupsha River, only 7km from Khulna. The 1.5Mta plant covers the demand of the southwestern and northern districts of the country.

The exponential expansion of consumer preference has driven Seven Rings Cement to expand its production base by a further 5Mta of capacity, using the latest VRM technology. To date, a 3.5Mta plant has been completed at Kaligonj, Gazipur.

Another greenfield VRM project construction has been installed on the bank of the Shikolbha River mouth towards Karnafuly River at Shikolbha, Chattogram, with the capacity of 1.5Mta under a new company, Shun Shing Cement Industries Ltd, to cover the demand of Greater Chattogram and Noakhali.

The combined production capacities of the factories are now 8.4Mta, making Seven Rings Cement one of the largest cement manufacturing plants in the country.

