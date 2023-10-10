Bangladesh posts 101% cement export revenue growth in 3MFY24

Bangladesh has recorded 100.9 per cent YoY growth in cement export revenue to US$4.38m in the first three months (July-September 2023) of FY23-24 from US$2.18m earned in the same months of the previous year, according to the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB). This figure includes minor amounts of salt, stone and related products. A target of US$3.38m for three months was also surpassed by 29.6 per cent YoY.

Bangladesh had set a higher target export revenue of US$15m for FY23-24 against US$13.66m earned in FY22-23. Generally, most cement exports from Bangladesh are shipped to India, particularly from the northeastern states of Bangladesh. Other popular destinations include Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

In the first three months of FY23-24, Bangladesh saw total export revenue of all merchandise of US$13.68bn, up 9.5 per cent YoY. The full-year target stands at US$62bn.

