Ukraine ready to lift import duty on Moldova

10 October 2023

Ukraine is ready to end its anti-dumping duty on cement from Moldova by the end of 2023, according to the Ministry of Economic Development and Digitalisation of Moldova. The announcement comes after a meeting between the co-chairs of the Moldovan-Ukrainian Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade in Odessa.

Along with the duty removal, the two countries also agreed to help remove other barriers to trade by simplifying border controls to optimise the flow of goods, review environmental duties, and ensure transparent, uniform application of legislation, reports InfoMarket.



The duty on cement from Moldova into Ukraine was introduced in 2019 by the Interdepartmental Commission on International Trade and stood at 94.46 per cent as part of efforts to protect Ukraine’s domestic cement producers. The measures were imposed for a period of five years, making them valid until June 2024. In the 1H23, exports of Moldovan products to the Ukraine increased by 44 per cent YoY and imports of Ukrainian products advanced by 42.6 per cent YoY.

