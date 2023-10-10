CemNet.com » Cement News » Holcim Romania expands Campulung plant

Holcim Romania expands Campulung plant

10 October 2023


Holcim (Romania) SA is investing over EUR25m to expand its cement plant in Campulung by 20 per cent. The investment will not only address the need for cement by the Romanian construction market, it will also help improve the plant’s sustainability by streamlining its logistics and reducing CO2 emissions from the long-distance transportation of cement materials, according to Holcim.

Holcim runs three facilities in Romania, located in Campulung, Alesd and Turda.


