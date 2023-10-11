CemNet.com » Cement News » Coal continues recovery while petcoke sees sharp fall

Coal continues recovery while petcoke sees sharp fall

By ICR Newsroom
11 October 2023


By Frank O. Brannvoll, Brannvoll Aps, Denmark

Coal has continued its recovery with a higher energy complex, consolidating in the US$110-140 range and balancing Russian supply.

Petcoke saw a sharp fall on increased supply, leading to a switch to coal as the discount fell to low levels. Both grades are now below US$100 and pushed down by freight. The increased FOB discount is expected to lure in new buyers.

Petcoke with 6.5 per cent S is expected to continue in the US$80-95 range with resistance at US$98, US$105, US$115 and US$135. Support is at US$85, US$70, US$68 and US$55.

The discount for 6.5 per cent S petcoke FOB sold at US$85 is at 48 per cent when compared with API4 coal sold at US$130 in the 4Q23. The CIF ARA 6.5 per cent S petcoke contract sold at US$107 is at a discount of 30 per cent, when compared with API2 coal sold at US$122 in the 4Q23.

Freight rates are increasing with the USGC-ARA rate at US$22.

