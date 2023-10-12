Huaxin Cement Co becomes WCA corporate member

ICR Newsroom By 12 October 2023

The World Cement Association (WCA) has welcomed China-based Huaxin Cement Co as a corporate member.



During its 116 years of operations, the Chinese building materials producer has established itself as a leading company in China as well as the global cement industry. For over two decades, Huaxin Cement has consistently maintained an average annual compound growth rate of 25 per cent, securing its place as one of the top 10 manufacturing companies in China.



Huaxin Cement operates across over 300 branches and subsidiaries within China and overseas, working across multiple sectors, such as cement, concrete and environmental protection. To maintain competitiveness the global firm consistently innovates its processes, including with its award winning low-carbon manufacturing technology, which has the potential to cut carbon emissions by 664,000tpa.



“We are delighted to welcome Huaxin Cement to our global network. Huaxin's extensive expertise and commitments to innovate align perfectly with our vision for a sustainable and progressive cement industry,” states WCA's CEO, Ian Riley.



“In an era of economic uncertainty, we remain committed to our journey of growth and adaptation to meet the evolving demands of our sector. We hope to contribute our decades of industry knowledge to the WCA and anticipate the valuable insights exchanged with its members," said Yeqing Li, CEO of Huaxin Cement.

