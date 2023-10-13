Lindner creates Lindner France with Groupe Cimme

Recycling specialist Lindner is establishing Lindner France with Groupe Cimme. Lindner’s recycling solutions and shredders efficiently process a wide range of different waste streams into reusable materials and partiularly RDF and SRF for teh cement sector.

The foundation of Lindner France constitutes an important strategic step. Through increased local presence, Lindner wants to foster proximity to its customers and offer tailor-made solutions and excellent, first-hand service. “France is an important market for us. Setting up Lindner France is crucial if we want to look after our French customers even more efficiently and offer them even better service”, says Michael Lackner, MD at Lindner. “Thanks to our mobile shredders and our solutions for waste-to-energy and plastics recycling, we already have a strong presence on the French market. Through local contact points and service partners, we, as a brand manufacturer, also want to offer our customers the best possible service. That’s our declared goal.”

François Defrenne, president of Groupe Cimme and MD of Lindner France, said, “With the foundation of Lindner France, we have reached an important milestone for increased customer proximity. We are looking forward to a great cooperation and to the projects we can implement together in the future."

