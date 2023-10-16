Ecocem proposal at Port of Los Angeles takes next step

16 October 2023

The Port of Los Angeles has issued a Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) for a proposed low-carbon cement processing facility at the port in Wilmington. According to Random Lengths News, Ecocem Materials Ltd, through its subsidiary Orcem California Inc, plans to construct a new processing facility at the port for the production of a low-carbon binder.

The facility would import raw materials by ship, process them to manufacture the binder, then ship the product to customers via trucks. The facility would include production buildings and conveyors, administration and maintenance buildings, storage silos and piles, along with truck loading equipment.

An Initial Study/Notice of Preparation, the first step in the environmental review process for the facility, was first issued in March 2022.

Published under