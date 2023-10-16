CEMEX Philippines makes impressive debut on S&P's sustainability index

16 October 2023

CEMEX Philippines has been placed in the top 25 per cent of the construction materials industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for 2022. Marking the first time the company has taken part in the CSA, the result puts the company above the industry average for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) indicators as well as its economic performance.

According to The Philippine Star, the cement producer scored particularly well in the areas of talent attraction and retention, occupational health and safety, operational efficiency, and business ethics.

“We are very proud of this achievement, which reflects the importance of sustainability in our business strategy and creating value for our stakeholders,” said Luis Franco, president and CEO of CEMEX Philippines.



The S&P Global CSA is an annual evaluation of the sustainability practices of over 10,000 companies around the globe, across different industries covering ESG criteria. The results are used to determine the composition and weighting of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, one of the most prestigious global benchmarks for corporate sustainability.

