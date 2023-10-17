Lucky Cement Ltd wins award for Best Corporate Report – 2022

17 October 2023

Pakistan’s Lucky Cement Ltd has won the Best Corporate Report Award in the cement sector category at the “Best Corporate & Sustainability Report Awards Ceremony – 2022”. The recognition was jointly announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP).

Atif Kaludi, CFO of Lucky Cement Ltd, said, “At Lucky Cement Ltd, we consider governance, compliance, ethics, and transparency as the foundational principles of our business model. This recognition further reaffirms our unwavering dedication to upholding transparency and accountability in all operations.”

“The adoption of the International Integrated Reporting Framework in our report is a testament to our commitment to keeping our stakeholders well informed of our business operations and their performance. This recognition underscores our ongoing efforts to enhance transparency for all our stakeholders through our reporting,” he added.

The award represents the Lucky Cement’s commitment to having the best corporate practices and governance, reflected by the stringent policies for IT, whistle-blowing, social responsibility, investor grievances, and safety record at the company. Furthermore, the comprehensive disclosure of the Lucky Cement’s operational environment, strategic objectives, risk management, and governance processes provided firm grounds for securing this recognition.

ICAP and ICMAP have been organising the Best Corporate & Sustainability Report Awards (BCSRA) ceremony since 2000. This recognition has been instrumental in encouraging entities to follow transparency in preparing their annual reports according to international best practices.

The award's objective is to encourage the publication of timely, accurate, informative, and well-presented annual reports for investors, regulators and other stakeholders and to recognise and honour such organisations for their exemplary achievement in producing such high-quality reports.

Published under