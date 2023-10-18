Saudi Arabian exports top 11Mt

Saudi Arabia exported a total of 11.33Mt of cement and clinker in the 21-month period covering 2022 and the opening nine months of 2023. The figures from the Saudi Trade Ministry mark a notable ramp up in output by the country’s cement producers. Exports were primarily destined for Jordan, Yemen, Bahrain, Iraq and Bangladesh, reports Zawya.
In 2022 Saudi Arabia received a total of 181,000t of cement and clinker as construction activity stepped up following COVID-19. Key markets for imported product were India, UAE, Egypt, China and the USA.
Saudi Arabia exported a total of 11.33Mt of cement and clinker in the 21-month period covering 2022 and the opening nine months of 2023. The figures from the Saudi Trade Ministry mark a notable ramp up in output by the country’s cement producers. Exports were primarily destined for Jordan, Yemen, Bahrain, Iraq and Bangladesh, reports Zawya.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email