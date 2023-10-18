Saudi Arabian exports top 11Mt

18 October 2023

Saudi Arabia exported a total of 11.33Mt of cement and clinker in the 21-month period covering 2022 and the opening nine months of 2023. The figures from the Saudi Trade Ministry mark a notable ramp up in output by the country’s cement producers. Exports were primarily destined for Jordan, Yemen, Bahrain, Iraq and Bangladesh, reports Zawya.



In 2022 Saudi Arabia received a total of 181,000t of cement and clinker as construction activity stepped up following COVID-19. Key markets for imported product were India, UAE, Egypt, China and the USA.

