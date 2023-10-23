CEMEX supplies Vertua to world's 10th-largest football stadium

CEMEX has supplied its Vertua water-permeable concrete for the renovation of the University of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Football Stadium, the 10th-largest stadium in the world and home to the 18-times national champion Crimson Tide football team.

The use of permeable concrete benefits the stadium’s natural grass field in two key ways: it keeps the playing field from flooding, and it allows for rainwater to be collected and used for its irrigation system, making its maintenance more sustainable. The use of this product also reduced the carbon footprint of the concrete provided by 40 per cent, according to CEMEX.

“These types of projects exemplify CEMEX’s versatility. From housing to large-scale infrastructure, we are able to deliver tailor-made solutions that best suit our customers’ needs,” says Jaime Muguiro, president of CEMEX USA. “Thanks to our extensive portfolio of high-quality building materials and solutions, we can participate in such iconic projects and support more sustainable construction.”

Vertua is a specialised portfolio of sustainable, high-quality construction products designed to have a significant positive impact on the planet by allowing builders to tailor their projects' sustainable characteristics through its five specific and measurable attributes: lower carbon, energy efficiency, water conservation, recycled materials, and design optimisation.





