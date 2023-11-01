Flying Cement Co reports 55% rise in 9M net profit

Pakistan-based Flying Cement Co Ltd reported unaudited net sales of PKR1147m in the quarter ended 30 September 2023 (1QFY23-24), up 27.3 per cent when compared with the year-ago period when net sales reached 901m.
The company’s gross profit increased by 77.4 per cent to PKR239.9m in the 1QFY23-24 from PKR135.2m in the 1QFY22-23. Operating profit advanced by 81.5 per cent to PKR212.4m from PKR117m over the same period.
Net profit increased by 55.2 per cent to PKR88.8m in the 1QFY23-24 from PKR57.2m in the 1QFY22-23.
Pakistan-based Flying Cement Co Ltd reported unaudited net sales of PKR1147m in the quarter ended 30 September 2023 (1QFY23-24), up 27.3 per cent when compared with the year-ago period when net sales reached 901m.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email