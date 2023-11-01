Flying Cement Co reports 55% rise in 9M net profit

ICR Newsroom By 01 November 2023

Pakistan-based Flying Cement Co Ltd reported unaudited net sales of PKR1147m in the quarter ended 30 September 2023 (1QFY23-24), up 27.3 per cent when compared with the year-ago period when net sales reached 901m.



The company’s gross profit increased by 77.4 per cent to PKR239.9m in the 1QFY23-24 from PKR135.2m in the 1QFY22-23. Operating profit advanced by 81.5 per cent to PKR212.4m from PKR117m over the same period.



Net profit increased by 55.2 per cent to PKR88.8m in the 1QFY23-24 from PKR57.2m in the 1QFY22-23.

