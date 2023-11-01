Caribbean Cement sees 58% rise in 3Q net income

ICR Newsroom By 01 November 2023

Jamaica’s Caribbean Cement Co, part of the TCL Group, reported revenues of JMD7bn (US$45.4m) in the third quarter of 2023, up 13.4 per cent YoY from JMD6.2bn.



Operating earnings rose by 36.8 per cent to JMD2.6bn in the 3Q23 from JMD1.9bn as revenue increased and costs were contained due to a drive in operational efficiency.



The company’s consolidated net income increased by 58.3 per cent from JMD1.2bn in the 3Q22 to JMD1.9bn in the 3Q23.

