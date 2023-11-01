Rockfort plant not damaged by earthquake

Caribbean Cement Co Ltd says it Rockfort plant is operating as usual despite the earthquake on 30 October 2023. Carib Cement has denied reports that its Kingston plant in Jamaica was damaged due to a 5.6 magnitude earthquake. The company said videos shared on social media were false.



It said its own investigations have revealed no damage at the plant and that operations are running as usual. Carib Cement said its technical team has advised that there was a brief shutdown of energy, which has since normalised.