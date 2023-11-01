Wei Rushan becomes new WCA president

ICR Newsroom By 01 November 2023

The World Cement Association has appointed Wei Rushan to be president of the association, replacing Founding President, Song Zhiping, on his retirement last week. Mr Wei has been president and executive director of China National Building Materials Co Ltd (CNBM), the world’s largest cement producer, since December 2022.

Wei Rushan has extensive experience in strategy, investment and capital management, and transformation and development. He has had a range of senior roles within CNBM Group over the last 15 years. Mr. Wei obtained a doctoral degree in political economy from the School of Economics of Renmin University of China in June 2007.

Mr Wei also serves as president of China Building Materials Engineering Construction Association. He was honoured with the First Prize for China’s National Enterprise Management Modernisation in 2018 and the First Prize for National Building Material Enterprise Management Modernization Innovation Achievement in 2019.

Speaking at the closing of WCA’s annual conference in Dubai last week, Mr Wei said, “as a platform for communication and exchange, WCA shall follow the principles of openness, inclusiveness, connectivity and win-win cooperation, and continue to provide value-added services to its members through annual conferences, member forums, professional committee activities, etc. There is an African proverb, ‘One person can go faster, but a group of people can go further’. Let's work together, build consensus and create a healthier and more sustainable future for the industry.”

Ian Riley, CEO of WCA, said, “On behalf of the board and employees at WCA, I would like to express our gratitude to Song Zhiping for his invaluable contribution in founding and nurturing WCA. His ideas will continue to guide us. Wei Rushan brings a new range of skills and ideas that will mark a new chapter in WCA’s growth. I am excited to work with him for the good of the whole cement industry.”

