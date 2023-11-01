Heidelberg Cement earns a net profit of BDT505.10m in 9M23

HeidelbergCement Bangladesh Ltd earned a net profit of BDT505.10m (US$4.58m) in the nine months of January to September 2023 from a loss of BDT241.31m in the same period last year, according to the financial result of the company. The result tabulation shows that higher sales enable it to earn profit as its revenue rose eight per cent YoY to BDT13.86bn during this period.

Warehousing, distribution and selling expenses rose more than 23 per cent YoY to BDT367.43m from BDT281.81m and administrative expenses BDT461.34m from BDT415.19m in the year-ago period.

