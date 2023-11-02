CEMEX celebrates UK Technical Apprenticeship Programme

02 November 2023

CEMEX UK is celebrating the growth and success of its Technical Apprenticeship Programme, based at the company’s National Technical Centre in Southam, Warwickshire, UK.

Following the initial programme launch in May 2022, four apprentices have enrolled. The first apprentice to join the scheme has successfully completed Level 3 and is starting a new CEMEX apprenticeship degree course. CEMEX is delighted to welcome new starters Callum Voss, who joins Alex Dale on the CEMEX degree course, and Fletcher Gould, who joins Level 3, along with Cameron Davies who is already 12 months into the programme.

The CEMEX Technical Degree Apprenticeship is a four-year long, Level 6 programme which enables the apprentices to undertake modules focussed on core topics such as health and safety, and sustainability, as well as multiple topics surrounding materials science and technology. At the end of the programme the apprentices will have achieved a degree (BSc) in Construction Materials Science and Technology.

Mike Higgins, CEMEX national technical manager, comments: “The CEMEX Technical Degree Apprenticeship programme is a great way of encouraging people to begin a career within an exciting area of our business.”

CEMEX apprentice Alex Dale, who is now enrolled on the CEMEX degree course, said: “CEMEX has given me the chance to be part of huge infrastructure projects and fascinating developments such as High Performance Concrete and 3D printed concrete, all whilst supporting my learning and development with apprenticeship partner TIRO.”

Published under