Grupo UNACEM completes Tehachapi acquisition

03 November 2023

Grupo UNACEM has successfully completed the acquisition of the 0.9Mta Tehachapi integrated cement plant, located in California, USA. This significant milestone enables the Peruvian cement producer to double its installed capacity and strengthen its position in the competitive southwestern market in the United States.

Grupo UNACEM has extended a warm welcome to the Tehachapi cement plant and its 115 dedicated workers. “We are confident that, by working together, we will enhance our expertise in the cement industry, aligned with our purpose: Growing together to build a sustainable world,” said Grupo UNACEM.

The Tehachapi cement plant will operate under Grupo UNACEM's US subsidiary, Drake Cement LLC, which already owns the 1.547Mta Paulden Cement plant in Arizona, USA. The Tehachapi cement plant has also just completed the installation and commissioning of PSCL’s Cement Distribution Management System. CemNet reported on Martin Marietta Materia Inc's sale of the Tehachapi plant in August 2023.

