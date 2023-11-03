Inauguration of Sokoto plant expansion by January 2024

BUA Cement has revealed its plan to inaugurate its Sokoto plant expansion by January 2024. Abdulsamad Rabiu, the Chairman of BUA Group, made this announcement during his visit to Governor Ahmad Aliyu in Sokoto this week.

Mr Rabiu said that the company was diligently working to ensure the new plant, currently under construction in Sokoto state, Nigeria, would be ready for the inauguration. He informed the governor that during his meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja he personally intimated him of the company’s intention to inaugurate the new plant. Mr Rabiu said, “Moreover, we extended an invitation to him to be our special guest at the inauguration.*

The chairman emphasised that BUA Cement in Sokoto remained the largest private enterprise with the highest workforce in the entire northwest.

