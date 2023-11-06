SRM Group ventures into cement

06 November 2023

India’s SRM Group has entered the cement business with the launch of a new subsidiary, SRMPR Cement. The Chennai-based company invested INR2250m in a 420,000tpa cement capacity with three production facilities in Tamil Nadu and one in Andhra Pradesh.



It wil start exporting Portland pozzolana cement from 15 November to countries including the Maldives, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.



SRMPR Cement foresees the start of production of a wide range of cements, including ordinary Portland Cement and high-performance cement.

