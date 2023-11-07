Deccan Cements sees revenue decline

India's Deccan Cements Ltd has reported total revenue of INR1709m (US$20.52m) in the quarter ended 30 September 2023, down from INR1952m in the previous quarter and INR1822m in the quarter ended 30 September 2022.

Profit in the September 2023 quarter came in at INR47.2m, marking a significant drop from the INR141.4m posted in the previous quarter, and down from INR65.6m in the September 2022 quarter. Total expenses declined from INR1732m in the quarter ended 30 September 2022 to INR1633m in the same period a year later.

For the half year ended 30 September 2023, total revenue stood at INR3661m, marking a contraction from the INR3789m seen in the same period a year earlier. Profit fell from INR272.4m in the half year ended 30 September 2022 to INR188.7m in the same period the following year. Earnings per share over the same timeframe fell from INR19.45 to INR13.47.

