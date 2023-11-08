Morocco’s key producers see 4% uptick in October domestic sales

Deliveries by members of Morocco’s cement association APC (Asment Temara, Ciments de l’Atlas, Ciments du Maroc and LafargeHolcim Maroc) expanded by 3.7 per cent YoY to 1,087,867t in October 2023 from 1,048,975t in October 2022, according to the Ministry of National Territory Planning, Land Planning, Housing and City Policy.



Infrastructure sales jumped by 64.6 per cent YoY to 78,541t in October 2023 from 47,724t in October 2022, but the largest market, retail, noted a 3.2 per cent YoY drop to 660,622t when compared with 682,560t dispatched in the year-ago period.

Dispatches to the prefabricated segment saw a 14 per cent increase to 105,139t in October 2023 from 92,253t while ready-mix concrete sales were up 10.8 per cent YoY to 210,487t from 189,913t. The building segment reduced its off-take by 9.4 per cent YoY to 33,077t in October 2023 from 36,525t in October 2022.



January-October 2023

In the January-October 2023 period deliveries by APC members slipped by 1.5 per cent to 10.274Mt from 10.432t in the 10M22.



The retail segment reported a 3.5 per cent drop in dispatches to 6.248Mt in the 10M23 from 6.478Mt in the 10M22. Delivers to the ready-mix concrete segment slipped 0.1 per cent YoY to 2.056Mt in the 10-month period from 2.058Mt while prefabricated sales increased 3.9 per cent YoY to 0.997Mt from 0.96Mt over the same period. Infrastructure sales advanced 10.9 per cent YoY to 0.59Mt in the 10M23 from 0.488Mt. The building segment saw a 14.7 per cent decrease in deliveries to 0.383Mt in the January-October 2023 period from 0.449Mt in the year-ago period.

