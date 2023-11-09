CEMEX supplies Vertua to Dubai tower

09 November 2023

CEMEX is supplying its Vertua lower-carbon concrete for the Cavalli Tower, a 70-storey luxury residential building set to become a landmark in Dubai Marina. The tower will feature interior design by the Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli and architectural design by the award-winning architect Shaun Khila. CEMEX provided Vertua lower-carbon concrete with a carbon footprint approximately 35 per cent lower than traditional concretes for this building.

“Thanks to our experience in participating in the construction of some of the tallest towers in the world, we have been able to anticipate the challenges of this project,” said Sergio Menendez, president, CEMEX Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia.

According to the company, the casting of the raft foundation on-site was completed in a record time of 25 hours due to CEMEX’s logistics expertise and close coordination with both the contracting company China State Construction Engineering Corp and the real estate developer Damac Properties.

