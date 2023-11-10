Burnpur Cement posts YoY revenue growth

10 November 2023

India’s Burnpur Cement Ltd has posted total revenue of INR434.8m (US$5.22m) in the quarter ended 30 September 2023, up from INR330.3m in the same period a year ago. A loss of INR191.5m was recorded over the September 2023 quarter from continuing operations, versus a loss of INR202.5m in the same period in 2022.

Earnings per share have improved from -INR2.35 in the quarter ended 30 September 2022 to -INR2.22 in the same quarter the following year. According to the company, expenses have risen from INR531.2m in the September 2022 quarter to INR625.9m in the same period a year later, driven primarily by an increase in the cost of materials consumed, which advanced from INR250.9m to INR331.8m over the period under review.

In the half year ended 30 September 2023, total revenue stood at INR933.3m, compared to INR643.2m in the same period a year earlier. The company posted a total loss from continuing operations of -INR381.7m in the half year ended 30 September 2022, versus a loss of -INR375m in the same period in 2023. Earnings per share over the same period improved from -INR4.43 to -INR4.35.

