Ramco Cements reports YoY profit advance

13 November 2023

The Ramco Cements Ltd recorded total income of INR23,427.9m (US$281.3m) in the quarter ended 30 September 2023. This compares to INR22,489.m in the previous quarter and INR17,932m in the same period a year earlier. Net profit after tax has advanced from INR114.7m in the quarter ended 30 September 2022 to INR1013m in the corresponding period in 2023, while earnings per share improved from INR0.48 to INR4.28 over the same timeframe.

Total expenses also increased, up from INR17,771.8m in the September 2022 quarter to INR22,046.3m in the quarter ended 30 September 2023, driven mainly by an increase in the cost of materials consumed, and transportation and handling.

In the half year ended 30 September 2023, total income stood at INR45,917.7m, marking an increase from the INR35,725.9m seen in the same period a year earlier. Expenses over the same timeframe advanced from INR34,028.7m to INR43,455.4m, while net profit after tax grew from INR1237.4m to INR1802.1m. Earnings per share also improved, up from INR5.23 in the half year ended September 2022 to INR7.62 in the same period a year later.

