Orient Cement sees revenue expand 17% YoY

13 November 2023

Orient Cement, part of the CK Birla Group, has reported total income of INR7222.4m (US$86.6m) in the 2QFY24, ended 30 September 2023. This marks a 16.5 per cent increase on the same period a year earlier. Net profit in the September 2023 quarter came in at INR246.2m, compared to a net loss of INR94.9m in the 2QFY23.

The quarter also saw the company approve a reduction in the solar power plant capacity for its Jalgaon plant from 5.5MWdc to 3.7MWdc to help maximise return on investment.

Published under