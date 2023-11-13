Anjani Portland Cement reports revenue fall YoY

13 November 2023

Anjani Portland Cement Ltd, a subsidiary of Chettinad Cement Corp Pvt Ltd, has reported total income of INR1011.5m (US$12.14m) in the quarter ended 30 September 2023. This compares to INR1109.5m in the previous quarter and INR1069.7m in the same quarter in the previous year. The company has posted a loss of -INR64.2m in the September 2023 quarter, up from the loss of -INR106.6m in the quarter ended 30 September 2022.

Total expenses over the same period fell from INR1081.6m to INR1180.7m, while earnings per share improved from -INR4.22 in the September 2022 quarter to -INR2.54. Revenue from the company’s cement business came in at INR1010.5m in the quarter ended 30 September 2023, down marginally on the INR1059.4m in the same period a year earlier.

In the half year ended 30 September 2023, total income reached INR2121m, down slightly from INR2176.6m in the same period in 2022. In the September 2022 quarter, the company reported a tax loss of -INR132.3m, which improved to a loss of -INR88.4m in the same timeframe a year later. Cement revenue over the September 2023 quarter stood at INR2117.1m, down from INR2118.8m in the same period a year earlier.

