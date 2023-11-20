Cement Industries (Sabah) reopens plant

Malaysia-based Cement Industries (Sabah) Sdn Bhd’s cement plant at Sepanggar is operational again after a machinery breakdown. The facility experienced what the company described as a “major main machinery breakdown” in October this year, resulting in its production capacity declining from 2400tpd to 1400tpd, significantly disrupting supplies.

According to the Daily Express, repairs were completed within one month with the plant back up and running in early November. The producer, which is the only cement manufacturer in Sabah, has reportedly increased its cement output to help clear the backlog of orders.

