EBRD and A³&Co support Arabian Cement on net zero journey

21 November 2023

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and consulting firm A³&Co® have joined forces to support Egypt’s Arabian Cement Co in its transition to net zero. According to Zawya, the collaboration aims to develop a decarbonisation roadmap for the cement producer that not only reduces carbon emissions but also lowers costs by accelerating the production of low carbon cement, leveraging A³&Co’s expertise in green cement solutions, and maximising EBRD’s commitment to green initiatives.

“We are excited about this partnership with EBRD and A³&Co which showcases our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable development,” said Sergio Alcantarilla, CEO of Arabian Cement Co. “By embracing cutting-edge solutions and adopting greener processes, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also setting new benchmarks for the industry.”

The decarbonisation roadmap will be carefully tailored to address the specific challenges and opportunities within the Arabian Cement Co's operations. Through a comprehensive strategy, including verified targets, project advisory for implementing decarbonisation initiatives, in-house capacity building, carbon market trading, and the implementation of an integrated ESG business model, the aim is to significantly reduce GHG emissions, improve operational efficiency, while reducing costs.

A³&Co will play a pivotal role in guiding Arabian Cement Co towards its transition to net zero. “We are delighted to partner with EBRD and Arabian Cement Co on this transformative project,” said Amr Nader, CEO of A³&Co. “Through our collective expertise, we are confident that we can drive meaningful progress towards decarbonisation and the production of green cement, setting a precedent for responsible business practices in the region.

"The cooperation between Arabian cement and A³&Co is an additional milestone for our successful collaboration over the past two years and will not only be limited to decarbonisation roadmap but extends to SBTi certification and CBAM registration which will support Arabian cement exports endeavours and global product recognition, A³&Co will also develop Climate Corporate Governance “CCG” framework for Arabian Cement which is the cornerstone for a fully functioning ESG system inline with international norms.”

