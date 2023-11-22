RHI Magnesita opens new office in Mexico

22 November 2023

RHI Magnesita has opened a new customer service hub in Monterrey, Mexico. The new offices are located in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nuevo León.

“We are proud to be expanding into Monterrey and showcasing our brand in this new area. We’re confident that the addition of the team in this office will support our focus on providing our customers with the best experience,” said Craig Powell, North America regional president, RHI Magnesita.

The company serves customers around the world from 47 production sites, seven recycling facilities, and more than 70 sales offices.

Published under