CEMEX Ventures invests in digital solution

23 November 2023

CEMEX Ventures, CEMEX's corporate venture capital (CVC) and open innovation unit, has announced its investment in Vizcab, a French start-up whose digital platform enables different developers and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) stakeholders to assess and work towards reducing CO 2 emissions across the construction value chain.

Assessing and working towards lower embodied carbon in the construction materials industry can contribute to reducing the impact of climate change in the short-term. Vizcab’s holistic solution provides a comprehensive view of a building’s carbon footprint throughout its entire lifecycle from start to end-of-life – from a building’s embodied carbon to its operational carbon emissions.

Vizcab’s product suite makes this complicated process simple by incorporating five digital services that permit manufacturers, designers, real estate developers, and builders to benchmark building materials and practices, set building sustainability strategies, automate life cycle assessments (LCAs) into the construction plan, measure performance to identify impactful insights, and get a full overview of real estate developers’ Scope 3 emissions, all while staying connected in one integrated platform.

Vizcab’s goal is to build more sustainable buildings that are able to comply with stricter environmental standards and regulations governments are more frequently requiring from stakeholders across the global construction value chain. Governmental regulation, such as the RE 2020 in France, has accelerated the use of Vizcab’s platform that can make LCA and optimisations simpler and faster.

“Vizcab's exhaustive solution enables cooperation between different stakeholders to manage carbon strategies throughout a project's lifecycle, a critical challenge in our complex and interconnected industry. This solution also implements the use of building materials with sustainable attributes, such as CEMEX's Vertua portfolio of products,” said Gonzalo Galindo, head of CEMEX Ventures.

