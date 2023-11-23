Zimbabwe import licence scheme drives down prices

23 November 2023

On 10 November 2023 CemNet reported on how the Zimbabwean government has issued cement import licences to ensure supply while two of the country’s leading cement producers dealt with production issues. According to The Herald, the scheme is already bearing fruit with imports of 149,000t of cement not only helping to clear the backlog of demand, but also driving down cement prices in the country.

The government reportedly approved 665 applications for cement imports from manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and those in the construction industry, although less than 340 have been collected for use so far. The arrival of fresh imports has caused cement prices in Zimbabwe to fall by almost 50 per cent since the start of November.

Those with import licences still have until the end of the year to import cement, using their own free funds, says the government. Individuals are allowed to import up to 5t each for personal use. The import licences can only be used by the applicant and cannot be transferred through resale or any other means.

