Loesche GmbH acquires hydraulic company

27 November 2023

Loesche GmbH has successfully acquired the valuable know-how of the renowned company RuhfusSystemhydraulik. In the past, Ruhfus was a reliable supplier of high-quality hydraulic solutions and a valued, long-standing business partner of Loesche.



Ruhfus Systemhydraulik, a developer of hydraulic systems and components, was forced to file for insolvency due to economic challenges. Loesche regrets the insolvency of Ruhfus Systemhydraulik but at the same time sees the opportunity to retain and further develop its outstanding specialist knowledge and expertise in the field of hydraulics.



The acquisition of Ruhfus’ know-how will expand Loesche's capabilities in the field of hydraulic technology and enablethe company to offer spare parts and services of the usual Ruhfus quality beyond the cement industry. Loesche is confident that it will be able to put this valuable legacy to good use.



In addition, the collaboration with former employees of Ruhfus Systemhydraulik will help to develop forward-looking hydraulic solutions and meet customer requirements even better.

