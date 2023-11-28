Hoffmann Green to supply Spie batignolles

28 November 2023

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has signed a contract with Spie batignolles, a major France-based player in building, infrastructure and services, for the supply of Hoffmann Green’s carbon-free cements, including a volume commitment until 2027.

With sales of EUR2.3bn in 2022 and more than 8000 employees, Spie batignolles is an independent group operating in six major business areas: construction, civil engineering/foundations, energy, public works, real estate and landscaping and environmental development. The company has selected Hoffmann Green Cement to supply it with carbon and clinker free cement to replace its traditional cement sourcing for its projects in France.

The supply of Hoffmann cements is reportedly in line with the sustainable development approach to which the group is resolutely committed: energy-saving solutions, control of resources, preservation of biodiversity on its building sites. This commercial partnership includes a volume commitment from Spie batignolles for its projects in France until 2027.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said, “We are very proud to have signed this partnership with a major player such as Spie batignolles, which is a further recognition of the added value of our solutions. This agreement represents a major step forward in the marketing of our clinker-free low-carbon cements to a leading group. Indeed, the size and diversity of the customer base of Spie batignolles and all its subsidiaries should make it possible to increase awareness of and demand for our cements in a fast-growing market. In addition, the supply of our cements will enable Spie batignolles to strengthen its approach to sustainable construction and to meet the group's environmental commitments.”

Published under