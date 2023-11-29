Lemi National Cement expected to see inauguration in March 2024

ICR Newsroom By 29 November 2023

Construction of Lemi National Cement Factory in Ethiopia is 70 per cent completed and the plant is expected to be inaugurated in March 2024.



Owned by a joint venture of West International Holding, the African business of West China Cement and East African Holding Co, the 8Mta cement plant is being built at Lemi Building Materials Industrial Park, some 150km north of Addis Ababa. The project represents an investment of US$600m.



Buzuayehu Adele, chairman of East African Holding Co, announced the completion of the preheater frames and rotary kilns. Lin Zhong, president of Sonoma International Engineering Co, who is building the plant, said the factory is set to be completed in March 2024 after its civil works are fully completed.

