Burnpur Cement Ltd acquisition increases UltraTech Cement's capacity

30 November 2023

UltraTech Cement has acquired a 0.54Mta cement grinding assets of Burnpur Cement Ltd, located at Patratu in Jharkhand, India, at a consideration of INR169,790m. This investment marks the company’s entry in the state of Jharkhand.

With this acquisition, UltraTech Cement's capacity in India now stands at 133Mta.

Published under