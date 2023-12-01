FCCL becomes third-largest producer in Pakistan with new plant

Pakistan’s Fauji Cement Co Ltd (FCCL) has successfully commissioned its new 2.1Mta greenfield cement plant in Shadan Lund, Dera Ghazi Khan. The new facility has boosted the company’s total cement production capacity to 10.6Mta making it the third-largest cement producer in the company. According to the company, the project, which features state-of-the-art equipment including emissions control and a waste heat recovery plant, was completed in a record time of 13 months.

FCCL also initiated major corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects well before the commissioning of the plant, including providing clean drinking water, healthcare and solar systems to deprived communities with no electricity and supporting school-going children.



Topline Pakistan Research adds that after the expansion, Fauji Cement has become the second-largest player in the north of Pakistan.

