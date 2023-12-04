Bamburi Cement builds two solar power plants

04 December 2023

Bamburi Cement is building two solar photovoltaic power plants, which will provide up to 30 per cent of the cement producer’s total power requirement. According to Market Screener, this marks the largest commercial solar project ever initiated by a cement company in Kenya.

The project with MOMNAI Energy Ltd, an independent power producer, will include two plants with capacities of 14.5MW and 5MW, located in Bamburi’s Mombasa and Athi River sites, respectively. Mohair Kapoor, CEO, Bamburi Cement, said the project will lead to significant cost savings, reduced vulnerability to load shedding and make a substantial contribution towards achieving net zero carbon emissions.

Miriam Ngolo, project lead and director of strategy and business development at Bamburi Cement, highlighted the project's aim to realise recurring power cost savings, saying, "This strategic partnership with MOMNAI Energy will expedite our decarbonisation journey and lower greenhouse gas emissions through the use of zero-carbon renewable energy sources."

Under the agreement MOMNAI Energy will be responsible for financing the construction, management and maintenance costs of the entire project, while Bamburi Cement will provide land leases at the two sites for the solar plants.

Published under