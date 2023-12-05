Nova Cimangola prepares to launch LC3 production

Nova Cimangola is close to opening its first LC3 project for low carbon cement production in Luanda, Angola. According to the company, Ecosolutions carried out the studies and IPIAC guaranteed the technology.



The project meets the intentions of the Government of Angola and aims to produce environmentally friendly cement or green cement, which incorporates a greater quantity of calcined clay, requires a smaller energy and water consumption, and contributes to the longer conservation of national quarries, says Nova Cimangola.

The company currently runs one clinker plant and one grinding plant in Luanda, supplying the domestic market in Angola as well as exporting to Ghana, Cameroon, Togo, Gabon, Benin, Ivory Coast and Brazil.

