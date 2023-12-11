IKN makes progress with Schwenk kiln project

11 December 2023

IKN is currently upgrading the existing kiln at Schwenk Zement’s Allmendingen cement works in Germany. A recent project update reveals that kiln parts with a diameter of 6m and 7.3m were transported to the site using four heavy transport vehicles.

Due to this unconventional mode of delivery, a number of technical and administrative hurdles had to be overcome. Thanks to excellent teamwork between Schwenk, IKN and all other involved partners, these challenges were addressed smoothly and professionally, IKN noted.

