CTP Team selected to supply WHRS for Eskisehir cement plant

12 December 2023

Enerjisa Enerji and ÇIMSA (Sabanci Group) have selected CTP Team and CTN Group to implement a waste heat recovery system (WHRS) at the cement producer's Eskisehir plant in Turkey. Based on organic Rankine cycle technology, the turnkey solution features an AQC heat exchanger and a preheater heat exchanger, with a combined thermal power capacity of approximately 20,800kWt.

The WHRS is designed to produce an estimated 40,000MWh of energy annually, covering 25 per cent of the Eskisehir plant’s annual electricity consumption. The WHRS is set to generate electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of 13,000 households. Gross power generation will total 5.9MW.



A smart tie-in of the cement line is set to keep the kiln process stable, especially the operation of the pre-heater tower and cooler takeout gas duct pressure. Remote monitoring, coupled with modulating dampers controlled by a state-of-the-art PLC system will maintain precise control over temperature and system performance.

Published under